Advertisement

Panama City Beach woman finds watermelon growing in tree

By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mariko Thayer has an extensive garden in her backyard with everything from lemons, tangerines, and even pineapples.

But recently a familiar fruit found its way into an unfamiliar place: a watermelon in a tree.

“I said ‘What’s that?’ And it’s a big watermelon and I didn’t believe it myself," said Thayer.

Mariko said she’s grown watermelons before, but they’ve been on the ground where they typically grow. How the new one got into the tree is still a mystery.

“I’ve never seen it before, the first time," said Thayer. "It’s like I’m dreaming, I’ve never seen this. So I thought ‘Oh no, are you kidding me?’”

She jokes it was her green thumb that drove the watermelon up the tree.

She believes more are growing behind it and while she isn’t sure how she’s going to get them down she hopes the next watermelon she plants is back on the ground.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Conservation Officer Richard Cardenas listens to a successful hunter explain how he...
Michigan DNR releases list of top 10 deer hunting violations
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s Office is urging voters to be patient once polls...
Michigan election numbers will change after Bay County votes were not properly imported
Michigan whitetail deer
Michigan DNR proposing deer hunting changes for 2021 season
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
It's been three years since their skulls were found in Flint's Broome Park.
Justice Department: Gang sex-trafficked woman found dead in Broome Park three years ago

Latest News

Police are looking for this man, who is accused of robbing a 30-year-old while an infant was...
30-year-old man robbed at gunpoint with infant present, police say
Gratiot County Sheriff's Office
16-month-old hit by a pickup truck and killed Saturday morning
Michigan coronavirus cases for Nov. 7, 2020.
Michigan and Genesee County set COVID-19 records over the weekend
2 motorists die in separate weekend crashes on Flint’s north side
A month-by-month accounting of new coronavirus diagnoses in Bay County
Bay Co. Health Department issues warning amid "unprecedented" surge in COVID cases