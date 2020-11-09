Record Warmth Monday!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Underneath a warm front with high pressure to the east, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with warm temps again today and tomorrow. A cold front moving through tomorrow then brings us some rain later tomorrow night and colder temperatures for Wednesday.

Highs today will be near 75 degrees with a few passing clouds! The normal high for this time of year is 50! Winds will be out of the S at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph, through the afternoon and remain that way overnight.

Tonight clouds increase with lows only in the low to mid 60s!

Tomorrow will be mainly overcast. Further north and west you may catch a spotty shower during the day, but most of the rain holds off until the late-night. A line of showers and storms will move through during Tuesday night, causing temps to fall into the mid 40s.

Wednesday’s highs will then only reach near 50!

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.