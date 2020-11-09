Advertisement

Reward offered for information leading to Flint man missing since August

Quinn Hendrix
Quinn Hendrix(source: Crime Stoppers)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward is available for information leading to a Flint man who was last seen in August.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 to help find 45-year-old Quinn Hendrix. He was last seen Aug. 23 in the city of Flint.

Hendrix is 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds. He was wearing camouflage shorts, a light blue T-shirt and black shoes last time he was seen.

Anyone with information on where to find Hendrix should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Conservation Officer Richard Cardenas listens to a successful hunter explain how he...
Michigan DNR releases list of top 10 deer hunting violations
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s Office is urging voters to be patient once polls...
Michigan election numbers will change after Bay County votes were not properly imported
Gratiot County Sheriff's Office
16-month-old hit by a pickup truck and killed Saturday morning
Michigan coronavirus cases for Nov. 7, 2020.
Michigan and Genesee County set COVID-19 records over the weekend
Michigan whitetail deer
Michigan DNR proposing deer hunting changes for 2021 season

Latest News

New COVID-19 cases are rising exponentially in Tuscola and Huron counties.
New COVID-19 cases rise sharply in the Thumb, health officials ask public to be ‘responsible’ to curb spike
The halls at Bay City Western High School will be quiet again, when students switch back to...
Bay City Public Schools switch back to remote learning until January
The Edenville Dam failed on May 19, sparking several lawsuits.
Emergency work on Edenville Dam beginning soon
This map shows the number of coronavirus cases in Saginaw County as of Nov. 6, 2020.
Saginaw County asking COVID-19 patients to fill out online form