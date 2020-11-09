Reward offered for information leading to Flint man missing since August

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward is available for information leading to a Flint man who was last seen in August.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 to help find 45-year-old Quinn Hendrix. He was last seen Aug. 23 in the city of Flint.

Hendrix is 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds. He was wearing camouflage shorts, a light blue T-shirt and black shoes last time he was seen.

Anyone with information on where to find Hendrix should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

