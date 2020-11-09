Saginaw County asking COVID-19 patients to fill out online form

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Health Department says it can’t keep up with COVID-19 case investigations anymore, so it is asking anyone who tests positive for the illness to fill out an online form instead.

The health department had been calling anyone who tested positive for coronavirus to obtain contact tracing information and provide advice on quarantining. But with cases rising at an unprecedented rate, Health Officer Chris Harrington said the department can’t contact all patients anymore.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 368 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Saturday through Monday, which is part of 1,200 cases over the past two weeks.

“If you test positive for COVID-19, you may not get a phone call from the health department anymore,” Harrington said. “We are handling anywhere between 70 to 170 new cases each day – compared with seven cases per day over the summer. That’s why we need everyone’s help to follow isolation and quarantine precautions and to begin using an online self-reporting form.”

The change allows the health department to focus on contact tracing with outbreaks involving schools, businesses and vulnerable populations.

The new COVID-19 self reporting form asks for all of the information health officials need to report to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Harrington said the online form is faster and easier to complete than the phone interviews conducted before.

Anyone who needs a COVID-19 quarantine or isolation letter for their employer is required to fill out the online form.

The Saginaw County Health Department is requesting the following steps after a positive COVID-19 test:

Start isolating immediately for at least 10 days. Notify close contacts and encourage them to quarantine for 14 days and watch for symptoms. Fill out the health department’s online form. Call the health department at 989-758-3828 with any questions.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.