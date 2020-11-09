Saginaw nurse receives Future for Frontliners scholarship

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -(11/09/20)-“After 20 years of being in the medical field, I was ready to be done,” said Saginaw nurse, Kristy Spakowski.

That breaking point for nurse Kristy Spakowski came 5 months into the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was extremely difficult, so I really wasn’t even sure was continue or if I wanted to be a nurse at all anymore,” she said.

But then a timely opportunity offered Spakowski a chance for a much needed mental break AND a way to further her education.

“I imagine that I was one of the first people that applied,” Spakowski said.

85-thousand essential workers have applied for Futures for Frontliners scholarship since it September launch.

The program is sort of thank you to those who have been on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The program offers those who worked in essential industries during the state COVID-19 shutdown from April 1st through June 30th--- tuition-free access to local community college to pursue an associate degree or a skills certificate, either full-time or part-time while you work.

Spakowski recently learned she is one of those recipients.

“I was really excited about it. Much more than I even thought I would be when I realized that I had received it,” she said.

Spakowski is going to go to school fulltime at Delta College for the next years--so she can return a job she loves-- refreshed and ready to serve.

“I figured now is as a good of time as any. Even with the pandemic. I’m hoping that by the time I’m done that I’ll be a lot stronger and be able to deal with all of this,” Spakowski said.

