Advertisement

Study: Teens who vape are 4 times more likely to smoke cigarettes

Researchers say the study findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking...
Researchers say the study findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking primarily among tobacco-naive adolescents with no previous smoking intentions.(Source: KARE, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study has found that teens who start using e-cigarettes are four times more likely to start smoking conventional cigarettes a year later.

That was true even if they never intended to start smoking.

The study was published Monday in the medical journal Pediatrics.

Researchers say the findings suggest e-cigarette use facilitates cigarette smoking primarily among tobacco-naive adolescents with no previous smoking intentions.

The study also says doctors can use the data to intervene before their young patients start vaping.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Conservation Officer Richard Cardenas listens to a successful hunter explain how he...
Michigan DNR releases list of top 10 deer hunting violations
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s Office is urging voters to be patient once polls...
Michigan election numbers will change after Bay County votes were not properly imported
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Michigan whitetail deer
Michigan DNR proposing deer hunting changes for 2021 season
It's been three years since their skulls were found in Flint's Broome Park.
Justice Department: Gang sex-trafficked woman found dead in Broome Park three years ago

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden cheers vaccine progress but says masks remain a must
Gratiot County Sheriff's Office
16-month-old hit by a pickup truck and killed Saturday morning
A second one month long partial lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic becomes effective in...
Europe hunkers down but also notes wins against virus surge
Michigan coronavirus cases for Nov. 7, 2020.
Michigan and Genesee County set COVID-19 records over the weekend