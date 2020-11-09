“Unprecedented” surge in coronavirus cases prompts warning from Bay Co. health officials

BAY CO., Mich. (WJRT) (11/08/2020)-Mid-Michigan hospitals are pleading with people to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and warning that if the trend continues, they will run out of space.

One of the key metrics, the state’s positivity rate, hovered near 9.9 percent as of Friday. The rate has increased month-over-month from its June low of just under two percent.

In Bay County, that statistic is driving a stark set of numbers.

“In the last week, we’ve seen a pretty dramatic rise in the number of confirmed positive cases,” Dr. Norman Chapin explained.

The Bay County Health Department issued an urgent warning amid what it called an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases. That surge is sending more and more patients to the hospital.

“There’s never been a time when we’ve had more confirmed positive patients McLaren Bay than we do right now,” Chapin said.

According to the Bay County Health Department, there were 430 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Bay County residents in the first week of November. For comparison, cases totaled 195 during the entire month of September and 590 through October.

Dr. Chapin, McLaren Bay Region’s chief medical officer, worries that if the trend continues, it could push the hospital beyond its capacity.

“At the present time, we’re pretty much taking up all of our med surge COVID beds and our intensive care unit beds,” Chapin related.

Data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services shows several Mid-Michigan health systems near their breaking point: McLaren Bay hovered near 80-percent of its capacity Sunday, Hurley, at 93-percent and Covenant, at 85-percent. Statewide, Michigan’s hospitals are swollen with new cases, filling-up 75 percent of the state’s roughly 23-thousand inpatient beds.

“If this goes the wrong way… that would get very concerning quickly.”

Memorial Healthcare CEO Brian Long says his staff is grappling with the same concerns as Memorial’s beds also rapidly begin to fill up.

“The numbers have gone up significantly for hospitalizations throughout the state and more locally,” Long explained.

Long said the hospital has also hit a wall when it comes to its ability to test suspected cases. An increasing number of infections among his staff only complicates the situation further.

“We have had a significant number of employees test positive,” Long related. “We can have all the beds we need, but if we can’t staff them, that’s going to be a problem.”

Dr. Chapin told ABC12 a number of health workers have recently been sidelined there as well.

“This is very similar to what we experienced at the very beginning of the pandemic.”

He urged everyone to take precautions to curb the risk hospitals would be overwhelmed.

