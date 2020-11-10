5 men in critical condition after 3 shootings, 1 stabbing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three shootings and one stabbing over the weekend in Flint left five men hospitalized in critical condition.

The outbreak of violence started Friday morning and lasted through Saturday afternoon. Flint Police Chief Terence Green said each incident involved targeted acts between suspects and victims who know each other.

The first incident was a stabbing in the area of 12th and Beach streets around 9 a.m. Friday, which left one man in critical condition. Green said two brothers got into an argument, which escalated into violence.

Around noon Friday, a man in his 30s was shot in the leg and groan area in the area of Lyon and West Wood streets. Green said the suspect in that case fled before police arrived, which led to the third incident.

He believes that shooting suspect hit and critically injured a man in the road at Lyon Street and West 7th Avenue moments later.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a shooting was reported at the BP gas station on Clio Road. About 15 minutes later, three people showed up at Hurley Medical Center with gunshot wounds, which Green believes is connected to the BP shooting.

“So that’s disturbing because it appears as though every weekend, based on the data, something’s occurring there,” he said of the gas station.

Green is working with his command staff to develop a crime strategy based off the crime data. He’s in favor of the Flint City Council’s proposed ordinance that would close gas stations, liquor stores and convenience stores by 9 p.m. every night.

Until then, Green said police officers will be targeting locations like the Clio Road corridor and certain individuals. He said most of the victims in this weekend’s violence aren’t cooperating with investigators and he fears the next shooting his officers respond to may be these victims pulling the trigger in retaliation

“We try to break this cycle of violence by bringing those responsible into custody, getting them off the streets,” Green said. “But when a victim doesn’t cooperate, how can you break that cycle of violence?”

He said the Flint Police Department also is working to hire 20 more officers to help patrol the streets, as well.

