Boil water advisory issued for areas of Montrose and Vienna townships

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A water main break on Tuesday afternoon led to a boil water advisory for parts of Montrose and Vienna townships in northwest Genesee County.

The water main break in Montrose Township caused a drop in water pressure, which could allow harmful levels of bacteria into the system, according to Genesee County Water and Waste Services. Crews repaired the broken pipe by Tuesday evening and started water sampling efforts.

The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office issued the boil water advisory as a precaution for residents on Linden and Vienna roads. The area includes the 11200 to 13250 blocks of Linden Road and the 7400 block of Vienna Road (M-57) east to I-75.

Anyone in the affected area should boil their water for one minute before using it to drink, cook, brush teeth, wash dishes or make ice cubes. The advisory will remain in place until water tests show it remains safe to drink.

