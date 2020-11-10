Advertisement

California dad builds backyard roller coaster

It’s a miniature version of Disneyland’s iconic Matterhorn ride
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NAPA, Calif. (CNN) – Most people’s home lives during the pandemic haven’t exactly been wild rides, but that’s not the case for one California family.

Sean LaRochelle of Napa crafted a miniature version of Disneyland’s iconic Matterhorn roller coaster in his backyard.

With the help of friends and family, he started the project back in March and finished in July.

LaRochelle has since shared videos of the wild ride on YouTube, giving fellow thrill-seekers an inspired way to beat the doldrums.

The Matterhorn Alpine Escape features 400 feet of track, a single car, a mountainous façade and a ferocious Yeti with glowing eyes.

