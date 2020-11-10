Advertisement

Driver charged in deaths of 2 road workers near Ypsilanti

University Ave. between Airport and Geist Road will be closed until October 2021 while...
University Ave. between Airport and Geist Road will be closed until October 2021 while construction crews work to improve the road. (John Dougherty/KTVF)(John Dougherty/KTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) - A 29-year-old woman has been charged in the deaths of two road workers who were killed last weekend in Washtenaw County.

Ryann Musselman appeared in court Monday on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death.

Nicholas Sada and Dayvon Rose were both 23 years old and from Lansing. Police say they were struck on Interstate 94 early Saturday.

There was no immediate comment from Musselman’s attorney.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan coronavirus cases for Nov. 7, 2020.
Michigan and Genesee County set COVID-19 records over the weekend
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 8 Mid-Michigan schools
Gratiot County Sheriff's Office
16-month-old hit by a pickup truck and killed Saturday morning
Michigan Conservation Officer Richard Cardenas listens to a successful hunter explain how he...
Michigan DNR releases list of top 10 deer hunting violations
Every state now has confirmed cases of COVID-19. (MGN)
Michigan reports 9,000+ new COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths over two days

Latest News

The impact on property values after Mid-Michigan floods
ABC12 Investigates: Wixom Lake homes lose value after the Edenville Dam failure
police lights
Woman shoots 20-month-old daughter during food order dispute
Mount Pleasant Public Schools closed on Monday due to a number of staff members in quarantine...
Staffing shortages cause Mid-Michigan schools to close entirely during COVID-19 pandemic
Neighbors of this Flint residence say the city won't help them clean up the blight and the...
Flint neighbors complain about blight and crime at house, say city won’t help