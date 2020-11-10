Driver dies after crash on Fenton Road in Mundy Township

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a car accident in Mundy Township on Monday evening.

The crash happened near the intersection of of Fenton and Grand Blanc roads shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Matt Bade, chief of the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County, confirmed that one person died in the crash and they were alone in the vehicle. Police had not released any other details about the crash by Tuesday afternoon.

The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County and Mundy Township Fire Department blocked the road for several hours while investigators documented and cleared the scene.

