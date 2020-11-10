Advertisement

Driver dies after crash on Fenton Road in Mundy Township

Fenton Road was blocked for several hours after a deadly crash in Mundy Township on Monday...
Fenton Road was blocked for several hours after a deadly crash in Mundy Township on Monday evening.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a car accident in Mundy Township on Monday evening.

The crash happened near the intersection of of Fenton and Grand Blanc roads shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Matt Bade, chief of the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County, confirmed that one person died in the crash and they were alone in the vehicle. Police had not released any other details about the crash by Tuesday afternoon.

The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County and Mundy Township Fire Department blocked the road for several hours while investigators documented and cleared the scene.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan coronavirus cases for Nov. 7, 2020.
Michigan and Genesee County set COVID-19 records over the weekend
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 8 Mid-Michigan schools
Gratiot County Sheriff's Office
16-month-old hit by a pickup truck and killed Saturday morning
Mount Pleasant Public Schools closed on Monday due to a number of staff members in quarantine...
Staffing shortages cause Mid-Michigan schools to close entirely during COVID-19 pandemic
Michigan Conservation Officer Richard Cardenas listens to a successful hunter explain how he...
Michigan DNR releases list of top 10 deer hunting violations

Latest News

Demolition crews began removing what's left of the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Flint.
Mott Foundation gives $450,000 to demolish vacant Flint houses
McLaren Flint hospital operating room nurse Santa Staples died of COVID-19.
McLaren Flint nurses hold vigil to remember colleague who died of COVID-19
McLaren Flint hospital operating room nurse Santa Staples died of COVID-19.
McLaren Flint nurses remember colleague who died of COVID-19
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer: Coronavirus response to be better coordinated under Biden