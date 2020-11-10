Flint authorities investigating string of suspicious fires since Angel’s Night

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities are investigating several suspicious fires in Flint over the last few weeks.

Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton said firefighters from the city and surrounding communities responded to six fires on Angel’s Night, Oct. 30. First responders are worried about what’s happening to their city.

Over the past week, fire crews were called out a several times to the Richfield Court Apartments complex. One time, flames were close to another building where several children were inside.

“Usually when you get an apartment fire it’s a cooking fire. You can write that off as accidental,” Barton said. “But when you get three in that same apartment complex it starts bringing up some suspicion.”

He is asking people to remain vigilant and speak up if they see anything suspicious.

