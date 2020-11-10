Flint neighbors complain about blight and crime at house, say city won’t help

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Garbage bags, furniture, shopping carts and just a bunch of trash litter the front lawn of a Flint home.

Neighbors on Arlington Avenue say they’ve done everything they can to get the city to clean it up, but with no luck. A man says he lives in the residence and doesn’t plan to clean it up anytime soon.

That’s leaving neighbors upset and frustrated, disgusted and even embarrassed that they have to wake up to see the blighted house every single day.

“We’ve done everything we possibly can do to do something about it," said Charlie Mann. "They’ve been out here a couple of times but they don’t really do anything.”

Neighbors say the house is a breeding ground for some not so good things. Drugs, crime, and an increase in blight over the past year has made Arlington Avenue anything but a peaceful neighborhood in the city.

“There was a fight over there yesterday on the front porch. The guy left and the back of his neck was all bloody,” Mann said.

There were three people at the house Monday and two of them left. The man who stayed, Jerid Krajniak, said he lives in the house and tries to clean it up a little here or there, but he doesn’t make much progress.

“I guess I never really planned to ever," Krajniak said of the mess. "It’s like the laundry. It never ends.”

But neighbors want it to end now. They even say the garbage trucks won’t even touch anything that’s out there.

“It should be condemned. There shouldn’t be anyone living in it at all right now,” Mann said.

Flint city officials did not return messages seeking comment on the house.

