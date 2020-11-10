Advertisement

Flint neighbors complain about blight and crime at house, say city won’t help

By Mark Bullion
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Garbage bags, furniture, shopping carts and just a bunch of trash litter the front lawn of a Flint home.

Neighbors on Arlington Avenue say they’ve done everything they can to get the city to clean it up, but with no luck. A man says he lives in the residence and doesn’t plan to clean it up anytime soon.

That’s leaving neighbors upset and frustrated, disgusted and even embarrassed that they have to wake up to see the blighted house every single day.

“We’ve done everything we possibly can do to do something about it," said Charlie Mann. "They’ve been out here a couple of times but they don’t really do anything.”

Neighbors say the house is a breeding ground for some not so good things. Drugs, crime, and an increase in blight over the past year has made Arlington Avenue anything but a peaceful neighborhood in the city.

“There was a fight over there yesterday on the front porch. The guy left and the back of his neck was all bloody,” Mann said.

There were three people at the house Monday and two of them left. The man who stayed, Jerid Krajniak, said he lives in the house and tries to clean it up a little here or there, but he doesn’t make much progress.

“I guess I never really planned to ever," Krajniak said of the mess. "It’s like the laundry. It never ends.”

But neighbors want it to end now. They even say the garbage trucks won’t even touch anything that’s out there.

“It should be condemned. There shouldn’t be anyone living in it at all right now,” Mann said.

Flint city officials did not return messages seeking comment on the house.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Conservation Officer Richard Cardenas listens to a successful hunter explain how he...
Michigan DNR releases list of top 10 deer hunting violations
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s Office is urging voters to be patient once polls...
Michigan election numbers will change after Bay County votes were not properly imported
Gratiot County Sheriff's Office
16-month-old hit by a pickup truck and killed Saturday morning
Michigan coronavirus cases for Nov. 7, 2020.
Michigan and Genesee County set COVID-19 records over the weekend
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 8 Mid-Michigan schools

Latest News

Mount Pleasant Public Schools closed on Monday due to a number of staff members in quarantine...
Staffing shortages cause Mid-Michigan schools to close entirely during COVID-19 pandemic
The Flint Police Department is investigating several violent incidents that occurred Friday and...
5 men in critical condition after 3 shootings, 1 stabbing in Flint
The Flint Police Department is investigating several violent incidents that occurred Friday and...
Police investigating several violent incidents around Flint
Neighbors of this Flint residence say the city won't help them clean up the blight and the...
Flint neighbors say city won't help clean up blighted residence