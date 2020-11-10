Genesee County courts returning to virtual hearings

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County courts are switching back to entirely remote hearings.

Both Genesee County district and circuit court proceedings will take place with online video conferencing as the number of COVID-19 cases climbs at a record rate.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said at least five members of his staff were exposed to COVID-19 during hearings at the district courthouse last week, so he asked all of his staff to work from home this week. They may continue working remotely through the rest of November.

Leyton said each person exposed is OK so far, but he couldn’t take the risk.

“Justice is still moving," he said. "But justice even in good times moves slowly and now it’s really moving even slower.”

District court is pushing all court cases to the online video service Zoom through at least Nov. 30. Starting Monday, circuit court judges will do the same through the end of the year.

For any other business, the public can make an appointment with either courthouse to come in person. Both courts say the ongoing third surge of COVID-19 in Genesee County prompted their decision.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in Michigan eight months ago, Genesee County Circuit Court was only able to conduct two jury trials with extensive health and safety measures in place. Trials again are suspended indefinitely, but all other cases are continuing.

Leyton said he’s negotiated some plea agreements to keep justice moving in Genesee County without the ability to conduct a trial. But defendants can always ask to wait for trial and they also can that none of their hearings take place over Zoom.

However, it’s not clear how long they’ll be waiting for their day in court if they go to trial or insist on in-person court hearings.

“Nobody really knows when is the vaccine going to come out, when will it be mass produced, when will it be made available to the public, when will the public feel confident," Leyton said. "Even after receiving a vaccine that they can reengage in public life as we once knew it. Lot of unanswered questions.”

The Genesee County Administration Building is closing its doors to the public, too. The building will be closed November 11-13 this week. Anyone with questions about a case should contact the courthouse or an attorney.

