JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
After another record-setting summer-like type of day, it appears that our weather winning streak is coming to an end.  A relatively strong cold front will work its way across the state late this evening.  It will support a quick hit of rain, along with a few thunderstorms.  A few of the storms could pack a little bit of a punch, so stay “weather aware.”

Behind the front, the clouds will start to move out of the state through the wee hours of our Wednesday.  Any lingering clouds in the morning will move off to the east leaving us with bright sunshine for our Veterans' Day afternoon.  But as the clouds move out, much cooler air will be moving in.  Even with a good bit of sunshine for the afternoon, high temperatures will range only from the upper 40s, to around 50.

Thursday will be a lovely autumn day.  Bright sunshine will be accompanied by a light southerly breeze.  High temperatures will sneak into the lower 50s in the afternoon.  While this does sound a little disappointing, you have to remember that our “normal” high is now 49-degrees.  Highs will drop back into the 40s for Friday and Saturday.

- JR

