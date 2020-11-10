Advertisement

McLaren Flint nurses hold vigil to remember colleague who died of COVID-19

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As coronavirus cases surge, so do the deaths.

More people continue losing their battle with COVID-19. One of them was Santa Staples -- an operating room nurse at McLaren Flint hospital, who died in the intensive care unit on Saturday.

Coworkers held a candlelight vigil in her honor to embrace her family and friends as they mourn a great loss.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan coronavirus cases for Nov. 7, 2020.
Michigan and Genesee County set COVID-19 records over the weekend
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 8 Mid-Michigan schools
Gratiot County Sheriff's Office
16-month-old hit by a pickup truck and killed Saturday morning
Mount Pleasant Public Schools closed on Monday due to a number of staff members in quarantine...
Staffing shortages cause Mid-Michigan schools to close entirely during COVID-19 pandemic
Michigan Conservation Officer Richard Cardenas listens to a successful hunter explain how he...
Michigan DNR releases list of top 10 deer hunting violations

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer: Coronavirus response to be better coordinated under Biden
Francis Garcia, left, leads her sisters Anna Garcia, center, and Olga Garcia in prayer at an...
Experts say no need to cancel Thanksgiving amid pandemic, but play it safe
The surge in coronavirus cases reaches all across the country.
US reaches 10 million COVID-19 cases
Drug maker Pfizer hopes to be able to seek emergency use authorization of its coronavirus...
New hope for COVID-19 vaccine relief as cases surge