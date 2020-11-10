McLaren Flint nurses hold vigil to remember colleague who died of COVID-19

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As coronavirus cases surge, so do the deaths.

More people continue losing their battle with COVID-19. One of them was Santa Staples -- an operating room nurse at McLaren Flint hospital, who died in the intensive care unit on Saturday.

Coworkers held a candlelight vigil in her honor to embrace her family and friends as they mourn a great loss.

