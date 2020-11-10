Michigan bills would waive professional license rules for military families

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Military families would have an easier time obtaining and keeping professional licenses in Michigan under a new package of bills unveiled on Tuesday.

The plan with Republican and Democrat support would allow service members to translate their service experience toward obtaining a license for working in various occupations in Michigan. They also wouldn’t have to pay license renewal fees or complete continuing education requirements while on active duty.

Spouses and children of military members also would have an easier process of getting their professional licenses in Michigan. They also would have an easier process to transfer professional licenses from other states, particularly after a move.

“Our dedicated military servicemembers put their lives on the line for our families, and we have a duty to ensure their support when they return home,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “That means making sure they have paths to good jobs so they can sustain their families. Today’s legislation will help us do just that.”

Military service members already are eligible for initial license, registration or application fee waivers for professional occupations. The bills announced Tuesday would extend that to military spouses and children under age 26.

“With these bills, we are helping our veteran and military families by removing the government red tape preventing them from continuing their careers here in Michigan,” said Republican State Sen. John Bizon of Battle Creek. “Military spouses in professions that require licensure can be left jobless with a sudden move to a new state. These bills would help ease their transition and financial burdens by allowing military family members to pick up their careers in Michigan without unnecessary delay.”

All of the bills would have to pass both the Michigan House and Senate by Dec. 31 before Whitmer could sign them into law.

