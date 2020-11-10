Michigan reports 6,400+ new COVID-19 cases and 84 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported another record single-day increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,474 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday for a total of 223,277. That is the highest increase in cases covering a single day, breaking the previous record of 6,225 set on Saturday.

State health officials also reported 84 deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, which is the most on a single day since May 10. Michigan’s total coronavirus death toll since March reached 7,724.

Twenty-five of the deaths reported Tuesday came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported its third consecutive record daily increase in confirmed cases on Tuesday with 255. That smashed the previous records of 181 new cases on Sunday and 187 new cases on Monday.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 118 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped to about 45,000 on Monday after setting a record of more than 75,500 tests completed on Friday. The percentage of positive tests reached the highest rate since April 22 at 14.19% on Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services did not update COVID-19 hospitalization figures Tuesday afternoon.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 7,697 cases and 329 deaths, which is an increase of 154 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 5,180 cases, 160 deaths and 1,988 patients recovered, which is an increase of 255 cases, four deaths and nine recoveries.

Arenac, 148 cases, five deaths and 60 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Bay, 2,216 cases, 72 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 133 cases and two deaths.

Clare, 383 cases, 19 deaths and 97 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Gladwin, 299 cases, four deaths and 100 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases and one death.

Gratiot, 780 cases and 20 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Huron, 336 cases, eight deaths and 187 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Iosco, 353 cases, 16 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Isabella, 1,312 cases, 16 deaths and 660 recoveries, which is an increase of 32 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 1,083 cases, 39 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 60 cases and 26 recoveries.

Midland, 1,425 cases, 14 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of 58 cases.

Ogemaw, 183 cases, six deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Oscoda, 62 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Roscommon, 250 cases, six deaths and 79 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Sanilac, 345 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Shiawassee, 1,063 cases, 34 deaths and 682 recoveries, which is an increase of 56 cases and 76 recoveries.

Tuscola, 895 cases, 39 deaths and 428 recoveries, which is an increase of 45 cases..

