Mid-Michigan teacher launches Sanford Strong Christmas Project to help flood victims this holiday season

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - While it has been a long and difficult school year, one Mid-Michigan teacher is still finding time to give back to her community and wants to help flood victims this holiday season.

Sarah Larges has been teaching at Meridian Public Schools for more than 20 years and she has organized the Sanford Strong Christmas Project. The project is designed to help families in the school district with getting supplies for Christmas this year.

“I have always tried to give back to our community," Larges said. "These are my kids. Even though I send them home every day, they have a piece of my heart all the time.”

This is not the first time Larges has organized a project to help flood victims.

Earlier this year, she organized a fundraiser that sold “Sanford Strong” t-shirts and raised nearly $17,000 that was donated to the Sanford Area Flood Relief Fund.

“I’m a fourth generation teacher, I don’t know anything different," she said. "So I’ve been taught to continuously give and I do all I possibly can to give back to my kids and help them.”

As the holiday season draws near, Larges said that many families in the school district are still trying to recover and that this Christmas season is going to be challenging.

“The plea came out that we have so many families in our area that are still living in devastation and they still want to have Christmas," she said. "It’s a magical time of year for our community.”

To help out, the project is aimed to assist around 30 families with anything they need leading up to the holidays. Larges said that they will be creating gift registries for specific items and will help cover the cost of things like groceries and gas.

Larges has created a GoFundMe to help cover some of the cost.

“Every day is a struggle for a lot of our families," Larges said. "Even six months later, you think the devastation is gone but really for a lot of our families, it’s still ongoing.”

And for Larges, organizing another fundraiser for flood victims is just in her nature.

“I can’t fix it for everyone but with my connections that I make with my kids and my students, I have the ability to utilize that to reach out and to help the rest of my community," she said.

