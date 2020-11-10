Advertisement

Mott Foundation gives $450,000 to demolish vacant Flint houses

Funding to tear down about 30 houses that burned or are beyond repair
Demolition crews began removing what's left of the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Flint. (WJRT)
Nov. 10, 2020
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Big money is headed to the Genesee County Land Bank to address arson and blight in Flint.

The organization is receiving nearly $450,000 from the Mott Foundation to demolish vacant houses that are beyond repair and take down properties that have been burned.

“During our community conversations last fall, residents expressed growing frustration over blight. They then showed with their votes just how important the issue is to them,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation. “We’re eager to continue working with the community to fight blight and strengthen the city’s neighborhoods.”

The land bank expects the funding will pay for demolishing about 30 houses. The organization is asking for community input before deciding which blighted properties to address first.

“It’s important to hear from Flint residents before deciding which blighted properties to address first,” said Freeman. “Blight throughout our neighborhoods is a big issue to tackle, but we are eager to work alongside residents toward a common goal of strengthening neighborhoods.”

Residents can provide input on which houses to demolish by clicking here.

