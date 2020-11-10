Advertisement

One dead, six injured in seven Saginaw shootings since Thursday

City continues to see an increase in violent crime
The Saginaw Police Department
By Terry Camp
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Seven shootings, one young man dead, six others injured.

Those are the stats from Saginaw from Thursday night to last night.

Police are doing a little more surveillance in some of the hot spots.

There have been 19 murders now in the city in 2020, 92 shootings in all and police are developing a theory on why there is so much gun violence.

“All of the cities that have problems with shootings, everybody is up,” says Saginaw Police Detective Sergeant Matt Gerow

20 year old Marquavious Collins is Saginaw’s 19th murder victim of 2020. He was gunned down on Durand Street near Cooper on the city’s west side Friday night.

Police are looking for suspects. Gunshots have injured six other people in the city over the past few days. All of the injured are expected to survive.

The Major Crimes Unit, consisting of Saginaw police and Michigan State Police detectives. are stretched thin working on all these recent shootings. Ten years ago, one might speculate a gang war is taking place, but Gerow says that’s not happening now.

“This is a different era of individuals that are causing these problems in the city, some of them could be related,” he says.

One theory police are looking at is the possibility that in this COVID-19 era, where jails are trying to keep inmate population down to prevent the spread of the virus, some of the suspects in these shootings might have been released from jail while they await court proceedings in lesser crimes they are accused of committing.

While they are out, they might be committing higher crimes.

“I know for a fact people that should be incarcerated, that would be incarcerated if there were no pandemic, are out on the streets,” Gerow says

And they could be contributing to this violence in the city

“Absolutely, 100 percent,” he adds.

Police are looking for tips in the Collins murder and the other shootings as well.

Those tips can be called anonymously into Crimestoppers at 800-422-JAIL.

