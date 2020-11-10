One last warm day!

Still under a warm front, temps will make it to the mild side again today! As our cold front approaches, however, we’ll see more clouds today along with the chance for rain. The cold front moves through overnight with showers and storms, then on the backside of it, we are back to normal temps!

Closer to the I-69 corridor and thumb areas today you have the better chance of seeing a little sun through the clouds and making it to the mid 70s. Further north, you’ll be overcast with the better chance at spotty showers. You’ll also see more upper 60s for highs. Winds today will be out of the SSW at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph, through the day.

Winds will stay up overnight, shifting to the W as the front moves through. The front will bring a fast-moving line of showers and storms through overnight. You’ll want to bring in anything light-weight for the night as some of the storms could have gusts to 50mph. After sitting in the 60s for the late night, temps fall to the lower 40s by tomorrow morning as we dry out.

Tomorrow afternoon will feature highs near 50 degrees with winds lightening to around 10mph out of the W. Clouds will quickly decrease in the morning, giving way to a sun-filled afternoon for our Veterans' Day. If you have any services to attend tomorrow, it’ll be dry and chilly.

We’ll have more sun for Thursday with highs into the lower 50s.

