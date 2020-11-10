Advertisement

One year separates 15 inches of snow and record highs near 80 degrees in Mid-Michigan

One year ago today the ABC12 First Alert Weather Team had over a foot of snow in the forecast.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - What a difference a year makes: 2019 to 2020 could not have more of a stark contrast.

This year, Mid-Michigan is heading into Veteran’s Day 60 to 80 degrees warmer with 15 inches less snow in the forecast. That’s right, winter-like weather in 2019 vs. summer-like weather in 2020.

The Veteran’s Day snowstorm last year set numerous daily snowfall records. Flint ended up with 8.6 inches of snow (9.5 in Burton), which shattered the previous record of 3 measly inches from 1933. Saginaw ended up with around 4 fresh inches of powder, which did not set any new records but came close.

Record breaking cold followed, which turned on the lake-effect snow machine. Parts of the Thumb were buried in nearly 15 inches of snow. Up north, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore recorded up to 30 inches. Low temperatures shattered records as they went sub-zero for many.

This year, 2020 is bringing the complete opposite. Record highs are being shattered across the state. Both Flint and Saginaw have set numerous daily records, along with countless other cities, at times highs were near 80 degrees. It’ll be one of the warmest stretches, if not the warmest, ever recorded.

Enjoy it, because 40s return to the forecast starting on Tuesday for Veteran’s Day.

