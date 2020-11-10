Saginaw County Health Dept. seeks public’s health with COVID-19 contact tracing

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) (11/10/20)-Positive cases of COVID-19 in Saginaw County have been rising at an alarming rate- putting the positivity rate in the county over 10 percent.

255 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours," said Saginaw County public health officer, Christina Harrington.

Overwhelming the health department-- making it nearly impossible to keep up with the notification process.

“We have gotten to a point where these large numbers coming in everyday like that, we only have so many nurses dedicated to being able to do those investigations. So when you are doing 30-40, 50 investigations a day and then 70-80, 255 come in in a 24 hour period, there’s just no way that we can keep up with doing those one on one phone calls with everybody,” Harrington said.

It’s why Harrington says they are asking for the public’s help.

“One of the good pieces of news out of this is that folks who test positive that don’t fall into one of those high priorities now can simply go online to Saginaw Public Health dot org and they can fill out a self reporting form. Instead of spending 20-30 minutes or so on the phone with one of our investigators, they can just fill out that form,” she said.

Harrington says it would help the health department collect the information they need and help with contact tracing.

“Where have you been two days before you started to get sick and let people know, just call them. We see that quite often anyway and folks test positive. Oh I’ve already called these people and told them to quarantine for 14 days. So that’s really what we are asking people to do right now. Self report,” Harrington said.

