Saginaw County smashes daily record for new COVID-19 cases

With 255 new cases, the county passed the milestone of 5,000 on Tuesday
There have been 6,089 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.(AP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Health Department reported a sharp increase in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesdya, which broke the daily record for the third consecutive day.

The health department reported 255 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, which broke the records of 187 new cases set on Monday and 181 cases on Sunday. The previous single-day record was 173 cases on Nov. 2.

Saginaw County has reported more than 160 new COVID-19 cases on five out of the past eight days. The county’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 5,180 since March after passing the milestone of 5,000 on Tuesday.

The Saginaw region was at the second highest risk level on the MI Safe Start map on Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported nearly 375 new COVID-19 cases per million people every day in the region, which stretch north to Oscoda and Alcona counties.

Saginaw County alone was listed at the highest risk of coronavirus spread with more than 460 new cases per million people every day and the third highest risk level for positive diagnostic tests with a rate of 10.3%.

Saginaw and Saginaw Township account for nearly half of the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases with more than 1,250 apiece. Thomas Township has the next highest total at 322 cases, followed by Tittabawassee Township with 263 cases and Bridgeport Township with 252 cases.

No other city or township in Saginaw County has more than 200 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The sharp increase in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks led the Saginaw County Health Department to launch an online form for people who test positive to fill out. Health officials say they can’t keep up with calling every patient anymore.

The health department released a joint statement on Friday with Covenant HealthCare and Ascension St. Mary’s hospital warning of rising hospitalization rates for COVID-19. Neither hospital system reported any emergency measures put in place, but they asked the community to help prevent the illness from spreading.

