Suspicious house fire in Flint under investigation by Michigan State Police

Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A blighted home on Flint’s east side erupted in flames late Monday night, in what Michigan State Police at this point are calling a suspicious fire.

The home at 1416 Arlington Avenue has long been a haven for illegal activity, including drugs and crime.

The home has also been a major eye sore for neighbors.

“I was in my family room watching TV and I heard two explosions, one right after the other and quick,” said neighbor Charlie Mann.

Mann, who lives nearby, said around 11:30 p.m. Monday he saw three people run out of the house right after those explosions.

“There was a fight prior to the fire, but other than that I know nothing,” he said.

Neighbors said fights were common at the home. But most notably the filth, clutter, garbage and nastiness are what neighbors wanted taken care of -- and taken care of for good.

It seems those wishes were partly answered.

“In a way, now yes maybe the mess will get cleaned up, and druggies will be gone. I don’t see anyone living in it now,” Mann said.

Neighbors believe everyone made it out safely. But what’s worth noting here is, this isn’t Arlington Avenue’s first rodeo with house fires.

Neighbors said it was just a few days ago, another abandoned home caught on fire just down the street -- and these aren’t isolated incidents.

“It’s been like an epidemic, so there’s been quite a few fires around here.”

The fire has been to turned over to the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit. Once their investigation is complete, it will be turned back over to the Flint Police Department.

