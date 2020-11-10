Advertisement

Whitmer: Coronavirus response to be better coordinated under Biden

She expects the Biden administration to be a “wonderful partner” in battling COVID-19
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the United States will have a coordinated, science-based response to the coronavirus once President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

She expressed optimism about the election result Monday while warning that Michigan’s surging cases will likely continue to grow in coming months.

The Democratic governor’s criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic has led him to lash out at her.

Whitmer told The Associated Press that Biden will “be a wonderful partner as we confront a lot of hard issues going forward.”

