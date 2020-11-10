Woman shoots 20-month-old daughter during food order dispute

DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit woman shot and wounded her 20-month-old daughter during a dispute with a neighbor over a food delivery order.

Police say the girl was sitting in a car Monday evening on the city’s west side when she was struck.

The child’s mother arrived home and confronted the neighbor after learning her food order was taken. Police said she pulled and fired a gun after the neighbor allegedly grabbed a hammer.

She was arrested. Police said she has a concealed pistol license.

Her daughter was in critical condition at a hospital.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.