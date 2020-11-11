Advertisement

Accused Whitmer kidnapping plotter released from jail

These eight men are facing state charges for the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the men charged in the alleged kidnapping plot of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is now out of jail.

The Antrim County Jail says that 38-year-old Shawn Fix of Belleville posted $250,000 bond and was released from custody.

Fix is one of eight men facing state charges of providing material support for terrorist acts, which carries up to 20 years in prison. He also is charged with carrying a firearm while committing a felony, which carries an additional two years in prison.

Authorities say a group of men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen hatched a plot in March to kidnap or kill Whitmer at her northern Michigan vacation home. The group allegedly planned to bomb a bridge and take Whitmer hostage over concerns about her coronavirus orders.

Investigators say the men held several tactical training sessions, practiced building explosives and conducted surveillance around Whitmer’s cottage.

Six men are facing up to life in prison on federal charges in addition to the eight men arraigned in the state court system.

