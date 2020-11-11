Advertisement

Car plunges into lake, killing couple in Oakland County

Divers found the car on the bottom of Terry Lake under 25 feet of water
Oakland County Sheriff's Office
Oakland County Sheriff's Office(WJRT)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - Police say two people died after their car plunged into a lake in Oakland County.

The incident occurred Tuesday night at Terry Lake in Pontiac. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses heard the car accelerate and go airborne before landing in the lake.

The car was totally submerged in about 25 feet of water when the Waterford Regional Fire Department arrived on the scene. Divers from the sheriff’s office recovered the bodies of a 69-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, about 20 feet from shore.

The victims, who both lived in Pontiac, were rushed to McLaren Oakland Hospital and pronounced dead.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

