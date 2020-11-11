Flint entrepreneur lets innovation, creativity shine despite hardships of pandemic

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Dan Bennett is a jack of many trades including online marketing, videography, engineering, and story telling among many others. He always has his creative juices flowing. But when COVID-19 struck earlier this year, it struck him hard and hard enough to force him shut his online marketing business down.

“My previous company Cell Core Creative was essentially doing story development and video for companies where they would pay us to do the work for them, Bennett said. But Bennett realized with this pandemic -- companies big and small were a lot more reluctant to throw big bucks his way for video productions.

“I wanted to try and bridge that gap between people who had big budgets and small businesses that still needed to tell great stories, but didn’t have those budgets,” he said.

That’s how 1 Minute Media came to fruition for Bennett. It’s a company that was already in the works behind the scenes, but the pandemic sped it up a little. He started doing short video clips for businesses who were struggling during the pandemic. The videos would then go on various social media channels to inform customers of what was happening with the business.

“Within businesses, you have to look at what’s available to you. What can you still do, what are you allowed to do during these different kinds of shutdowns, and adaptability is a big part of that.”

Adapting to change by doing one thing, and that’s pivoting your business to meet customer’s needs, but not losing yourself as a business owner in the process.

“More so than ever an authentic story matters, so a lot of stories are focused on the bells and whistles and what we offer and how shiny and cool it is and that’s great, but what humans want to know right now is what are you doing, how are you impacted, what are your plans for the future?”

