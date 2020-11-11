Flushing looking to advance to Regional Finals for 3rd straight year
In a season full of obstacles, the Raiders have stayed determined
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After claiming its 14th District title in 15 seasons, Flushing is looking to punch a ticket to the Regional Finals for the 3rd-straight year.
In a season full of obstacles, the Raiders have stayed determined and says that hard work is paying off.
Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.