Advertisement

Food Bank of Eastern Michigan leans on military to meet massive needs

The food bank says support from the Michigan National Guard is crucial to meet its massive needs
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again is asking President Donald Trump to extend the Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 assistance mission.

She said the National Guard remains a crucial part of the state’s response to the pandemic. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan says keeping up with demand may be difficult if the extension is not approved.

“The food insecurity rate in our 22 counties is usually around 14% to 19%. During the pandemic that’s been close to 40%,” said Patrick Hayes, who represents the food bank. “Since mid-March we’re up to 35 million pounds of food that we’ve distributed.”

Most of that work is being done by dozens of members from the Michigan National Guard.

“That’s everything from sorting and processing the bulk foods, getting it ready to go out to distribution sites, putting together nutrition boxes for our senior box program,” Hayes said.

Caption

The Michigan National Guard’s mission currently is scheduled to end on Dec. 31. Whitmer is asking for an extension through March 31, which the food bank supports.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan says meeting the community’s needs would be extremely difficult without the National Guard, because the organization is limiting who can come into the building during the coronavirus pandemic, including volunteers.

“We’re just going to see a need for food this winter like never before,” Hayes said. “And to rely on the National Guard to help get us through that, it would really be vital for us to be able to keep doing what were doing.”

In addition to working with food banks across the state, the Michigan National Guard has been performing widespread COVID-19 testing and distributing personal protective equipment since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 8 Mid-Michigan schools
Mount Pleasant Public Schools closed on Monday due to a number of staff members in quarantine...
Staffing shortages cause Mid-Michigan schools to close entirely during COVID-19 pandemic
Fenton Road was blocked for several hours after a deadly crash in Mundy Township on Monday...
Driver dies after crash on Fenton Road in Mundy Township
From Nov. 10th, 2019. *NOT CURRENT*
One year separates 15 inches of snow and record highs near 80 degrees in Mid-Michigan
Michigan coronavirus cases for Nov. 7, 2020.
Michigan and Genesee County set COVID-19 records over the weekend

Latest News

The original monument before it was destroyed by flood waters in May 2020.
Rebuilding of Veterans Monument now underway in Sanford
Terry Watson in Bay City.
Bay City Fireworks Festival president remembered following COVID-19 death
Deer hunters
Organization seeks donations of deer to feed needy families
Owner of Parvizi in Genesee Valley Center to retire after five decades
Owner of Parvizi in Genesee Valley Center retiring, closing longtime store