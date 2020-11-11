Forgotten package brought to Michigan State Police post causes hazmat scare

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police investigated a hazardous materials scare on Wednesday morning after a resident brought in an unidentified package.

The resident received the unknown substance wrapped in plastic in the mail at his residence. He brought it to the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post for investigation.

Police there notified the Tri-County Hazmat Team, which responded to the post and identified the substance. Michigan State Police said the resident had ordered the product and forgot about it.

No criminal charges were filed, no injuries were reported and the investigation was closed Wednesday morning.

