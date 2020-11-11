Advertisement

Forgotten package brought to Michigan State Police post causes hazmat scare

A resident brought in an unidentified substance from the mail that he ordered and forgot about
Members of the Tri County Hazmat Team unwrap a package outside the Michigan State Police...
Members of the Tri County Hazmat Team unwrap a package outside the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post, where a resident asked for an investigation of an unknown substance.(source: Michigan State Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police investigated a hazardous materials scare on Wednesday morning after a resident brought in an unidentified package.

The resident received the unknown substance wrapped in plastic in the mail at his residence. He brought it to the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post for investigation.

Police there notified the Tri-County Hazmat Team, which responded to the post and identified the substance. Michigan State Police said the resident had ordered the product and forgot about it.

No criminal charges were filed, no injuries were reported and the investigation was closed Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant Public Schools closed on Monday due to a number of staff members in quarantine...
Staffing shortages cause Mid-Michigan schools to close entirely during COVID-19 pandemic
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 8 Mid-Michigan schools
Fenton Road was blocked for several hours after a deadly crash in Mundy Township on Monday...
Driver dies after crash on Fenton Road in Mundy Township
From Nov. 10th, 2019. *NOT CURRENT*
One year separates 15 inches of snow and record highs near 80 degrees in Mid-Michigan
Michigan coronavirus cases for Nov. 7, 2020.
Michigan and Genesee County set COVID-19 records over the weekend

Latest News

Genesee Health Department
Genesee County ties record high COVID-19 increase, passes milestone
These eight men are facing state charges for the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Accused Whitmer kidnapping plotter released from jail
Oakland County Sheriff's Office
Car plunges into lake, killing couple in Oakland County
Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township
Ascension Genesys nurses feel exhausted, underappreciated and unsafe as COVID-19 spreads