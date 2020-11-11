Advertisement

Genesee County ties record high COVID-19 increase, passes milestone

293 new cases reported Tuesday ties a record set three days earlier
Genesee Health Department
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County reported another COVID-19 milestone and tied the record high daily increase on Wednesday.

The Genesee County Health Department reported a total of 8,009 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. That comes after a record high 293 cases were reported on Tuesday, tying the record set on Saturday.

Two more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday push the county’s total to 331.

The MI Safe Start map shows Genesee County at the highest risk level of coronavirus spread and the third highest risk level for the number of positive COVID-19 diagnostic tests, which stood at 11.3% Wednesday.

Genesee County was tied with Ottawa County in West Michigan for the fourth highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases of Michigan’s 83 counties on Tuesday. Genesee County also has the fourth most deaths in Michigan behind only the three Metro Detroit counties.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the following hospitalization statistics for Genesee County facilities:

  • All Ascension Michigan hospitals -- 277 COVID-19 patients, 53 in intensive care and 83.8% capacity.
  • Hurley Medical Center -- 31 COVID-19 patients, three in intensive care and 98.2% capacity.
  • All McLaren Michigan hospitals -- 260 COVID-19 patients, 66 in intensive care and 75.9% capacity.

