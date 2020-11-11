Michigan COVID-19 increase drops slightly but remains above 6,000

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Fewer Michigan residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday compared to a day earlier, but the total number of new cases remained above 6,000 for the third time.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,008 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday for a total of 229,285. That is down more than 450 from Tuesday’s record high-high daily increase of 6,473.

State health officials also reported 42 deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, which is half of the 84 deaths reported on Tuesday. Michigan’s total coronavirus death toll since March reached 7,766.

The Genesee County Health Department reported a record of 293 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, which ties the total number of new cases reported on Saturday. The increase pushed Genesee County’s total number of cases above 8,000 in less than eight months.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 138 more COVID-19 cases in Saginaw County on Wednesday, which is nearly half of the county’s record high daily increase of 255 cases reported on Tuesday.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased by about 10,000 on Tuesday to a total of nearly 55,000. The percentage of positive tests dropped slightly to 13.76% on Tuesday, which is down from the six-month high set a day earlier.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Wednesday to 3,072, which is 136 higher than Tuesday. Of those, 2,686 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 120 higher than Tuesday’s total.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased Wednesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 604 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 263 of them are on ventilators. Since Tuesday, there are nine more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and six more on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 8,009 cases and 331 deaths, which is an increase of 312 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 5,318 cases, 161 deaths and 1,988 patients recovered, which is an increase of 138 cases and one death.

Arenac, 160 cases, five deaths and 60 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Bay, 2,317 cases, 73 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 101 cases and one death.

Clare, 401 cases, 19 deaths and 97 recoveries, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Gladwin, 318 cases, four deaths and 100 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Gratiot, 793 cases and 20 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Huron, 348 cases, eight deaths and 187 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Iosco, 365 cases, 17 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

Isabella, 1,367 cases, 16 deaths and 660 recoveries, which is an increase of 55 cases.

Lapeer, 1,165 cases, 40 deaths and 531 recoveries, which is an increase of 82 cases and one death.

Midland, 1,524 cases, 14 deaths and 955 recoveries, which is an increase of 99 cases.

Ogemaw, 203 cases, seven deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of 20 cases and one death.

Oscoda, 63 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Roscommon, 262 cases, six deaths and 79 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Sanilac, 358 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Shiawassee, 1,100 cases, 34 deaths and 682 recoveries, which is an increase of 37 cases.

Tuscola, 936 cases, 39 deaths and 428 recoveries, which is an increase of 41 cases.

