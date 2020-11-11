Advertisement

Michigan takes COVID-19 contract tracing app statewide

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan has a new tool being used in the fight against COVID-19 -- and it’s only a tap away.

The state launched a mobile device app that tracks potential exposure to the illness and alerts those who may have had contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus.

“It’s not always possible for people to identify who they’ve been in close contact with,” said Bob Wheaton, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The MI COVID-19 Alert app has the potential to provide early exposure notifications that can help stop the spread of the virus.

“If somebody tests positive for COVID-19, they can get a PIN number from their local health department and enter that PIN number into the app,” Wheaton said. “And then the app will notify any other people whose phones were within 6 feet of that person’s phone.”

Some people had concerns about using the app, however. They wondered whether someone could track their movement and who would have access to that personal information.

Wheaton said nobody will receive notifications about a specific person’s movements except themselves.

“Basically what the app is doing is working in the background to gather randomly generated phone IDs to then alert those who may have been exposed,” Wheaton said. “So that’s keeping their personal information and real identities safe. So when your phone determines that you’ve been in contact with someone who has tested positive, it’s notifying you -- not your health department or the state department.”

Downloading the app is free, anonymous and completely voluntary.

“You have to proactively download the app, so it’s not something that’s automatically on your phone or anything like that,” Wheaton said.

The MI COVID-19 Alert app is available on the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan coronavirus cases for Nov. 7, 2020.
Michigan and Genesee County set COVID-19 records over the weekend
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 8 Mid-Michigan schools
Gratiot County Sheriff's Office
16-month-old hit by a pickup truck and killed Saturday morning
Mount Pleasant Public Schools closed on Monday due to a number of staff members in quarantine...
Staffing shortages cause Mid-Michigan schools to close entirely during COVID-19 pandemic
Michigan Conservation Officer Richard Cardenas listens to a successful hunter explain how he...
Michigan DNR releases list of top 10 deer hunting violations

Latest News

The contents of a home coronavirus test are seen as residents in Liverpool are receiving three...
US surpasses 1 million virus cases in November
COVID-19 drive thru testing site in Saginaw.
Saginaw County Health Dept. seeks public’s health with COVID-19 contact tracing
Empty classroom.
Back and forth school settings due to COVID-19 a challenge for parents and students
Dr. Bobby Mukkamala
Flint-area doctor ‘nervous’ as hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients again