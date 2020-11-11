Advertisement

Much colder today with sunshine

By Christina Burkhart
Nov. 11, 2020
On the backside of a strong cold front that brought rain overnight, we’re drying out and getting much colder air moving in!

Today’s afternoon temps will be in the mid to upper 40s for most, a little chillier further north of the bay. It’s a very windy start to the day with W winds at 20-25mph, gusting to the mid 30s. Winds will lighten throughout the day, with speed around 10mph for the afternoon. Any remaining clouds will quickly decrease giving way to a bright and sunny afternoon!

Tonight skies stay clear and winds remain light, helping temperatures to fall to the lower 30s.

Tomorrow will be fantastic! Lots of sunshine with highs in the low 50s and a light south wind!

We’re back to the 40s Friday as another cold front moves through – some may even see a few flurries early Friday morning.

