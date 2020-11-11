Rebuilding of Veterans Monument now underway in Sanford

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) -Kim Burgess' connection to the Veterans Monument in Sanford runs deep. The building of it-- a labor of love.

“We have a foundation for our son who was killed in Iraq in 2006. So our foundation spearheaded the building of this monument. Our Sanford American Legion and a bunch of members of the community came together and built the original monument,” said Sanford resident, Km Burgess.

The monument stood tall for two years before flood waters from the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams brought it down in May.

“We lost it, we lost everything. Everyone of our flag poles, our field cross went down, pavilion went down, everything. It was devastating,” she said.

So Burgess once again rolled up her sleeves and went to work over the summer-- with a goal to once again have a place in Sanford to honor those who have served.

“We are going to not only rebuild the Veterans Monument for our community, but now decided to build a First Responders monument for our community,” Burgess said.

Burgess says they wanted to say thank you for those helped Sanford during the floods.

“We felt we needed to do that because we didn’t have a single loss of life in this community of this dam breaking. That’s incredible,” she said.

The rebuilding progress got underway a few weeks ago. The monuments will be built side by side- with a goal of completion by next Spring.

“It’s really something my husband and I feel very strongly about. That we not only support our veterans, but that our community learns to remember our veterans and they have a place to come to remember our veterans. So everyday when we are down here feels like a Veterans Day to us,” Burgess said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.