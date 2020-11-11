Standish fire sprinkler plant closing, eliminating 150+ jobs

STANDISH, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 150 people will lose their jobs by next summer, when the Globe Fire Sprinkler Corp. plant in Standish closes permanently.

An undisclosed company purchased the company in 2019 and made the decision to close the plant at 4077 Airpark Dr., according to Chief Financial Officer Lori Appold. Globe began manufacturing fire suppression equipment in the plant 45 years ago in 1975.

Appold said 154 employees will be laid off in stages with about 55 jobs eliminated before the end of this year. The remaining 100 employees will be laid off between Jan. 1 and June 30, when operations cease entirely.

Globe sent a notification letter to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Growth warning of the impending layoffs. Appold said the company is working on a transition plan for employees facing the loss of their jobs.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.