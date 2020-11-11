Trump campaign files second Michigan lawsuit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - President Donald Trump’s campaign says it has filed a federal lawsuit to prevent the final certification of Michigan’s election results.

The campaign cites allegations of misconduct mostly in Detroit during the counting of absentee ballots. The lawsuit claims multiple witnesses reported irregularities, incompetence and unlawful vote counting.

It includes affidavits from witnesses who allegedly saw officials counting ineligible ballots, counting the same ballots multiple times, accepting late ballots from drop boxes and duplicating ballots. The campaign claims faulty ballot tabulators in Wayne County miscounted Trump votes for his opponent.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids also claims that Republican election challengers were intimidated, blocked and harassed. Wayne County and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are named as defendants.

“The 70 million Americans who voted for President Trump deserve transparency into the potentially unconstitutional conduct documented here,” said Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel. "The numerous reports we have heard from credible witnesses of Michigan’s election processes are alarming.

So far there has not been evidence or proof of fraud. Unofficial results show President Trump trailing President-elect Joe Biden by more than 146,000 votes in Michigan.

The Trump campaign filed an earlier lawsuit on Nov. 4 -- the day after Election Day -- in the Michigan Court of Claims seeking to stop absentee ballot counting in the Detroit area, where campaign officials say they did not receive “meaningful access” to witness the process.

A state judge threw out that lawsuit and the Michigan Court of Appeals denied the case on procedural grounds.

