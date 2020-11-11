Advertisement

Trump campaign files second Michigan lawsuit

The campaign claims fraud and misconduct during the ballot counting process in Wayne County
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP...
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - President Donald Trump’s campaign says it has filed a federal lawsuit to prevent the final certification of Michigan’s election results.

The campaign cites allegations of misconduct mostly in Detroit during the counting of absentee ballots. The lawsuit claims multiple witnesses reported irregularities, incompetence and unlawful vote counting.

It includes affidavits from witnesses who allegedly saw officials counting ineligible ballots, counting the same ballots multiple times, accepting late ballots from drop boxes and duplicating ballots. The campaign claims faulty ballot tabulators in Wayne County miscounted Trump votes for his opponent.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids also claims that Republican election challengers were intimidated, blocked and harassed. Wayne County and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are named as defendants.

“The 70 million Americans who voted for President Trump deserve transparency into the potentially unconstitutional conduct documented here,” said Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel. "The numerous reports we have heard from credible witnesses of Michigan’s election processes are alarming.

So far there has not been evidence or proof of fraud. Unofficial results show President Trump trailing President-elect Joe Biden by more than 146,000 votes in Michigan.

The Trump campaign filed an earlier lawsuit on Nov. 4 -- the day after Election Day -- in the Michigan Court of Claims seeking to stop absentee ballot counting in the Detroit area, where campaign officials say they did not receive “meaningful access” to witness the process.

A state judge threw out that lawsuit and the Michigan Court of Appeals denied the case on procedural grounds.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant Public Schools closed on Monday due to a number of staff members in quarantine...
Staffing shortages cause Mid-Michigan schools to close entirely during COVID-19 pandemic
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 8 Mid-Michigan schools
Fenton Road was blocked for several hours after a deadly crash in Mundy Township on Monday...
Driver dies after crash on Fenton Road in Mundy Township
From Nov. 10th, 2019. *NOT CURRENT*
One year separates 15 inches of snow and record highs near 80 degrees in Mid-Michigan
Michigan coronavirus cases for Nov. 7, 2020.
Michigan and Genesee County set COVID-19 records over the weekend

Latest News

Nonprofit Emgage details grassroots effort
Muslim vote helps secure Michigan for Biden/Harris ticket
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s Office is urging voters to be patient once polls...
Michigan election numbers will change after Bay County votes were not properly imported
The Michigan Capitol building in Lansing.
Michigan House speaker: Hearings scheduled to investigate election
A man is seen taking a box out of a van in the middle of the night in Detroit. The lawyer who...
Man seen on Mich. election conspiracy theory video was TV photojournalist on the job