Botched statue restoration looks ‘like a cartoon’ in Spain

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) - A botched art restoration is drawing fierce ridicule in Spain.

A statue’s face on a building in Palencia was left disfigured after a less than stellar repair attempt.

One local artist said it “looks like a cartoon character.”

Maybe Dagwood or even Olive Oyl?

He says he can’t understand why those responsible for the works allow it.

Spain’s Professional Association of Conservators and Restorers also tweeted, “This is not a restoration. It’s a non-professional intervention.”

This isn’t the first botched restoration in Spain to go viral.

In 2012, an attempt to restore a flaking fresco on a church wall was dubbed “Monkey Jesus.”

As for this latest facade fiasco, people are once again going bananas.

