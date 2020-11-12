Advertisement

Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption

By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Costco customers will no longer be able to go into the company’s stores without a face covering even if they claim a medical condition.

CEO Craig Jelinek announced Tuesday the company will now require all members, guests and employees to wear a face mask or a face shield inside the wholesale stores.

Costco’s previous mask policy allowed for medical exemptions, but Jelinek said the revised policy is in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” Jelinek said. “Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”

Jelinek said those who have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing masks should wear a face shield instead.

Children under 2 years old are exempt from the policy.

Costco provides special operating hours for people 60 and over. Those times vary by location.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
From Nov. 10th, 2019. *NOT CURRENT*
One year separates 15 inches of snow and record highs near 80 degrees in Mid-Michigan
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 8 Mid-Michigan schools
Genesee Health Department
Genesee County ties record high COVID-19 increase, passes milestone
Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township
Ascension Genesys nurses feel exhausted, underappreciated and unsafe as COVID-19 spreads

Latest News

143 people rescued from charter school during Charlotte flooding
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her press conference on Oct. 21.
Michigan’s top doctor: COVID-19 situation ‘looking very grim’ as holidays near
At least 31 campers were rescued from flooding at the Hiddenite Family Camp Ground in North...
Two dead, three missing and 31 rescued from floodwaters at N.C. campground
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores
At least 31 campers were rescued from flooding at the Hiddenite Family Camp Ground in North...
33 people rescued from floodwaters at Hiddenite Family Campground in N.C.