Delivery delays expected during holiday shopping season

Despite recent hiring booms, companies are anticipating delays.
(WJRT)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Stores and websites are preparing for an online holiday shopping surge.

The increase could could tax shipping networks and lead to delivery delays, despite recent upswings in hiring by FedEx and UPS. Ahead of the holidays, FedEx plans to hire 70,000 additional workers, while UPS is working towards hiring more than 100,000 temporary employees.

“We are warmed up for what we’re calling the ship-a-thon,” said Brie Carere, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at FedEx. “Like everything else in 2020, this is going to be an unprecedented peak season. We’ve actually seen three years of growth in e-commerce pulled forward. So we are expecting a ton of volume.”

Shoppers are encouraged to buy early to smooth out the shipping peaks in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Customers are also urged to keep in mind services like curbside pick-up that are being expanded to minimize shipping.

