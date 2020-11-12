Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in Midland; suspect on the loose

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a man who robbed a Dollar General store in Midland at gunpoint Wednesday evening.

The suspect walked into the store at 3939 Isabella St. around 8:15 p.m. and brandished a handgun before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Midland Police Department. He was last seen on surveillance cameras running east from the store.

Police say the suspect is about 6 feet tall and 175. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black gloves and a black mask covering the lower half of his face. A surveillance image of the suspect was not available Thursday morning.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to call the Midland Police Department Detective Bureau at 989-631-4244.

