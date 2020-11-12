Flood-damaged bridge near Edenville Dam reopens after $1.2 million repair

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A heavily damaged bridge over the Tittabawassee River downstream from the Edenville Dam reopened Thursday after a six-month repair costing $1.2 million.

The Michigan Department of Transportation and Midland County Road Commission completed the project and reopened the roadway at 9 a.m. MDOT received $1.2 million in emergency funding from the federal government to pay for the work.

Curtis Road carries about 2,000 vehicles per day across the Tittabawassee River as a major east-west connector for the town of Edenville. The bridge had been constructed in 1997 and was listed in fair to good condition before the dam broke on May 19, nearly washing away the structure.

“Curtis Road may not be a state road but we have one goal and that is to provide these impacted communities with reliable roads and bridges," said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. "We will continue working together until all roads and bridges are reopened.”

The road commission managed the process of removing debris from the bridge and inspecting the structure over the summer. Engineers decided the bridge could be fixed without a full replacement, but the approach had been washed away entirely.

MDOT designed the emergency repair project, managed the contractor and administered the Federal Highway Administration funding for the work.

The project included replacing 600 feet of roadway, replacing culverts, replacing driveway approaches and rebuilding ditches. The received a new concrete approach and repairs to its support structures in the river.

“Finding immediate funding for these repairs would have been a real challenge,” said Jonathan Myers, managing director of the Midland County Road Commission. “Our goal is to reopen impacted roadways as quickly and safely as possible but the costs for these repairs can skyrocket and our budget can’t sustain major repairs like this without advance warning.”

MDOT says 30 roadways and bridges in the region suffered about $100 million worth of damage when the Edenville and Sanford dams breached in May, causing historic flooding in Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. The U.S. 10 bridges also received emergency repairs over the summer and reopened.

