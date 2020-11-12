Four hospitals in Great Lakes Bay Region seeing more COVID-19 patients than last spring

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Four hospitals in the Great Lakes Bay Region are asking the community to take strong action toward limiting the spread of COVID-19.

A joint statement from Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, Covenant HealthCare, McLaren Bay Region hospital and MidMichigan Health says all four currently are treating more coronavirus patients now than they saw during the previous pandemic peak last spring.

All four hospitals say they are seeing a “rapid surge” in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the statement says. They have adequate supplies of medication and personal protective equipment for now, but that could change as COVID-19 cases continue to surge at record levels.

They are calling on the public and business owners to work together toward stopping the spread of coronavirus.

“We understand that after seven months, many are growing weary. However, from the front lines of healthcare, this pandemic is still very real,” the joint statement says. “We must work together to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Statewide, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 3,000 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probably COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. That is the highest since last spring and doubling every two weeks.

State health officials warn that Michigan could top last spring’s peak of 4,000 coronavirus patients in hospitals if the illness continues spreading.

They are asking the public to practice social distancing whenever possible, wear face coverings, limit social gatherings, wash hands frequently, cover coughs or sneezes, disinfect surfaces frequently and avoid unnecessary contact with others outside the home.

“We value the ability to care for our community and we are coming to our community in this time of need for their support. We are pleading for your help,” the Great Lakes Bay Region hospitals said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.