JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

In the wake of a cold front that brought some rain and gusty winds to Mid-Michigan Tuesday night, our Veterans' Day version 2020 turned out to be a gray, seasonably chilly day. The stubborn clouds we have had overhead for the day will fade away, leaving us with clearing skies as the trend for the night. With starlight and very light breezes, lows will surround the 30-degree mark early Thursday morning.

Thursday is shaping-up to be a pretty nice autumn day. We just have to keep in mind that our “normal” high temperature is in the upper 40s. That being said, we should see a good amount of sunshine for the day, with a few high or mid-level clouds drifting overhead from time-to-time. Winds will be very light and in from the south. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s, to lower 50s.

By Thursday night, a weak front will be moving in from the west. This will cause clouds to return, and we may even have a few brief showers or flurries to contend with early Friday. By and through the afternoon, the clouds will break up a little bit. Behind the front however, temperatures will retreat into the lower 40s, and that’s with some sunshine for Friday afternoon and Saturday. Some light rain will return for Saturday night and Sunday. - JR