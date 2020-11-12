Man shot in Flint early Thursday, listed in critical condition

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man was listed in critical condition after a shooting in Flint just after midnight Thursday.

The Flint Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Franklin Avenue around 12:30 a.m., where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

An ambulance rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Thursday morning.

Investigators did not release any suspect information while they continued working on the case. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Flint police at 810-237-6905 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

