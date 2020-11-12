Advertisement

Man shot in Flint early Thursday, listed in critical condition

No suspect information was released Thursday morning
The Flint Police Department
The Flint Police Department(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man was listed in critical condition after a shooting in Flint just after midnight Thursday.

The Flint Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Franklin Avenue around 12:30 a.m., where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

An ambulance rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Thursday morning.

Investigators did not release any suspect information while they continued working on the case. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Flint police at 810-237-6905 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
Nurse: Ascension Genesys treats intensive care patient in storage room
From Nov. 10th, 2019. *NOT CURRENT*
One year separates 15 inches of snow and record highs near 80 degrees in Mid-Michigan
Schools and coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 8 Mid-Michigan schools
Genesee Health Department
Genesee County ties record high COVID-19 increase, passes milestone
Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township
Ascension Genesys nurses feel exhausted, underappreciated and unsafe as COVID-19 spreads

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer Announces Bipartisan Legislation to Reduce Barriers to Licensure for...
Whitmer planning press conference Thursday as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge
Interior view of the TCF Center, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Detroit, built to accommodate an...
Michigan health leaders: COVID-19 field hospitals are possible if illness keeps spreading
The Midland Police Department in Michigan.
Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in Midland; suspect on the loose
Meijer
Meijer joins EPA program pledging to reduce food waste by 50%